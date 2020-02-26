1. Why have I already read about treatments for it?

When faced with a new, serious disease causing fatal illness in thousands of patients, doctors often try unproven treatments that they think stand a chance of working. When they note positive outcomes, they often try to make them public so that others can try the same approach, and perhaps save lives. But good outcomes don’t necessarily mean a treatment is effective. Patients often recover from viral illness on their own, or improve because of other forms of supportive care such as rest and hydration. And some really sick patients might not respond to treatment no matter how effective it is.

AD

AD

2. How do scientists prove a treatment is effective?

That requires carefully structured and monitored tests known as clinical trials. Typically, these studies are designed to show that patients who get the drug do better than those who don’t, and that the results aren’t a product of chance. The trials try to subtract all the other influences and factors that might disguise the true effectiveness of the drug.

3. How long does that take?

It depends. Drugs that are already approved against one infection and shown to be safe can be tested for effectiveness against another in a matter of months. Experimental drugs may take longer to test, as they have to go through initial studies to evaluate whether they are safe. Other factors that can slow the process include the supply of drug candidates and the availability of patients to test them in. The trials also have to be approved by ethics watchdogs and drug regulators. According to a 2017 review, the median time for regulators to approve a new drug in 2015 was 333 days in the U.S., 422 days in Europe, and 639 days in China. China has since expedited its process. When drugs are deemed to fill an immediate need, regulators can speed them through the approval process using a number of paths.

AD

AD

4. What’s being tested against Covid-19?

More than 100 clinical trials have been launched in China to study everything from anti-flu drugs and antibody-containing plasma from recovered patients, to traditional Chinese herbal medicine. World Health Organization researchers have identified as the most promising agent remdesivir, an experimental antiviral made by Gilead Sciences Inc. originally as a treatment for Ebola. Clinical trials of remdesivir as a treatment for Covid-19 are underway in China and the U.S. In animal studies, it produced encouraging results against related coronaviruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Trial results from China are expected in late April. Several other clinical studies will test how well AbbVie Inc.’s Kaletra, an HIV treatment combining two drugs, treats Covid-19.

5. What about vaccines?

AD

AD

Some of the world’s biggest companies are working on vaccines against the novel coronavirus. Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson are collaborating with the U.S. government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Moderna Inc. has prepared an experimental vaccine for use in the first stage of a clinical trial. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that if trials went forward at “rocket speed,” it would take about a year and a half to complete trials, scale up production and make a vaccine widely available. There’s no guarantee of success, however. SARS killed nearly 800 people in a 2002-2003 outbreak, and there still isn’t an approved vaccine. Because SARS is also caused by a coronavirus, having a vaccine against it would at least have given researchers a head start.

--With assistance from Robert Langreth.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Lauerman in London at jlauerman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Lisa Beyer, James Paton