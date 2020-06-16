1. What’s the proven treatment?

In late April, researchers announced that remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug that Gilead Sciences Inc. originally made as a treatment for Ebola, helped patients recover from Covid-19 more quickly than standard care alone. Days later, it was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in Covid-19 patients. The authorization was limited to hospitalized Covid-19 patients with low blood-oxygen levels or who need breathing support. Japanese and U.K. regulators have also given special authorization for use of the drug.

2. Has anything else been authorized?

The FDA in March controversially issued an Emergency Use Authorization providing for two malaria drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to Covid-19 patients. The move came after President Donald Trump repeatedly touted the drugs. The FDA’s decision was criticized by scientists as premature, and in mid-June, the agency revoked the authorization after determining the drugs were unlikely to work against the virus and could have dangerous side effects. Studies suggesting both harms and benefits to hydroxychloroquine use in Covid-19 patients have been withdrawn or retracted from publication. A large study in the U.K. published in June found no benefit. Panic-buying of hydroxychloroquine has created shortages of the drug for patients with malaria and the autoimmune disease lupus, for whom it is a proven therapy.

3. How do scientists prove a treatment is effective?

Even if a treatment shows promise in laboratory, animal or early human experiments, rigorous testing is needed to prove that it’s both safe and effective. That requires carefully structured and monitored tests known as clinical trials. Typically, these studies are designed to show that patients randomly assigned to get the drug do better than those in a “control group” who don’t, and that the results aren’t a product of chance. The trials try to subtract all the other influences and factors that might disguise the true effectiveness of the drug. For one thing, patients often recover from viral illness on their own, or improve because of supportive care such as rest and hydration. And some really sick patients might not respond to treatment no matter how effective it is. Treatments that don’t have approval from regulators should be viewed with extreme caution. The FDA and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission have warned multiple companies to stop selling unproven treatments for coronavirus.

4. How long does it take to prove efficacy?

It depends. Drugs that are already approved against one infection and shown to be safe can be tested for effectiveness against another in a matter of months. Experimental drugs may take longer to test, as they have to go through initial studies to evaluate whether they are safe. Other factors that can slow the process include the supply of drug candidates and the availability of patients to test them in. The trials also have to be approved by ethics watchdogs and drug regulators. According to a 2017 review, the median time for regulators to approve a new drug in 2015 was 333 days in the U.S., 422 days in Europe, and 639 days in China. China has since expedited its process. When drugs are deemed to fill an immediate need, regulators can speed them through the approval process using a number of paths.

5. What other treatments are being tested against Covid-19?

More than 100 different programs have been launched to develop and test treatments. Here are some of the types of drugs that have shown some promise against the coronavirus:

• Antivirals: This would be the drug type of choice for treating infection with the coronavirus. However, antivirals are a relatively new drug class compared with antibiotics and can be challenging to design. The reasons are many, including that it’s difficult to kill a virus, which is barely alive. Whereas a bacterium is a living cell that takes in nourishment and reproduces, a virus is just genetic material surrounded by a thin skin that lets the cells of a host do all the reproduction for it. Successful antivirals, such as treatments for HIV, block the virus’s machinery at one of several key points: when it enters the cell, when it replicates or when it exits the cell. Viruses, just like bacteria, can mutate to evade drugs, although this one doesn’t appear to evolve rapidly. Apart from remdesivir, other antiviral drugs that have been tried include the anti-HIV combination of lopinavir and ritonavir; early results weren’t promising. Another is favipiravir, a treatment for the flu virus made by Fujifilm Holdings Corp., known for its photo film and cameras but also operating as a health-care company. It sped the clearance of coronavirus from patients’ lungs in a small trial, prompting further study.

• Anti-inflammatories: Among Covid-19’s most destructive effects is excessive inflammation, sometimes called a cytokine storm, resulting from the body’s desperate effort to get rid of the virus. The damage from the storm can be worse than the viral infection itself, and drug developers are trying a variety of treatments to quell it. The low-cost, anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone improved survival in patients with Covid-19 in a University of Oxford study, becoming the first treatment to show life-saving promise months into the pandemic. Made by drugmakers including Mylan NV and Merck & Co., it’s been available as a generic for decades.

• Antibody treatments: A basic version of this therapy involves collecting plasma, the liquid part of blood, from people who’ve recovered from Covid-19 and developed antibodies to the virus, and transfusing it into those who are still sick. Making this kind of treatment widely available requires producing antibodies in a lab rather than continually harvesting fresh batches from individuals. Researchers have considerable hope for this approach, in part because it turned out to be the most effective way to treat Ebola virus, which is fatal about half the time. The challenge lies in finding antibodies that will effectively attack the virus, then producing them at scale in a form that can be safely administered to patients.

