1. What’s blood plasma therapy?

It’s a form of antibody treatment that involves collecting plasma, the liquid part of blood, from people who’ve recovered from Covid-19 and developed antibodies to the virus, and transfusing it into those who are still sick. By authorizing its use, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made it easier for hospitalized patients to receive the treatment.

2. What’s the controversy?

Studies examining the benefits and risks of the therapy haven’t been completed. Some infectious-disease specialists say it should be studied further before access is expanded. Making the case for the authorization, both FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar exaggerated the results of a trial at the Mayo Clinic, saying researchers had seen a 35% improvement in survival for patients treated with convalescent plasma. In fact, patients treated with plasma containing the highest levels of antibodies were 35% more likely to survive than those who got plasma with lower levels. And because the study didn’t include an untreated patient group for comparison, it’s not yet known whether patients treated with plasma are less likely to die than those who don’t get it. Skeptics of the FDA’s decision pointed to the agency’s reversal of an earlier authorization of two malaria drugs for use against Covid-19.

3. What happened with the malaria drugs?

The FDA in March authorized chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for use against Covid-19 after President Donald Trump repeatedly touted the drugs. The FDA’s decision was criticized by scientists as premature, and in mid-June, the agency revoked the authorization after determining the drugs were unlikely to work against the coronavirus and could have dangerous side effects. Panic-buying of hydroxychloroquine created shortages of the drug for patients with malaria and the autoimmune disease lupus, for whom it is a proven therapy.

4. What’s the outlook for antibody therapy?

Making this kind of treatment widely available requires producing antibodies in a lab rather than continually harvesting fresh batches from individuals. Researchers have considerable hope for this approach, in part because it turned out to be the most effective way to treat Ebola virus, which is fatal about half the time. The challenge lies in finding antibodies that will effectively attack the virus, then producing them at scale in a form that can be safely administered to patients.

5. What else is there?

• In late April, researchers announced that remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug that Gilead Sciences Inc. originally made as a treatment for Ebola, helped patients recover from Covid-19 more quickly than standard care alone. Days later, it was cleared by the FDA for emergency use in certain Covid-19 patients, with regulators in other countries following suit.

• The low-cost, anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone improved survival in patients with Covid-19 in a University of Oxford study, becoming the first treatment to show life-saving promise months into the pandemic. Made by drugmakers including Mylan NV and Merck & Co., it’s been available as a generic for decades. Dexamethasone is useful against one of Covid-19’s most destructive effects: excessive inflammation, sometimes called a cytokine storm, resulting from the body’s desperate effort to get rid of the virus. The damage from the storm can be worse than the viral infection itself.

6. What else is being investigated?

More than 300 projects have been launched to develop and test treatments. Antivirals would be the drug type of choice but they are a relatively new drug class compared with antibiotics and can be challenging to design. For one thing, it’s difficult to kill a virus, which is barely alive. Apart from remdesivir, other antiviral drugs that have been tried include favipiravir, a treatment for the flu virus made by Fujifilm Holdings Corp., known for its photo film and cameras but also operating as a health-care company. It sped the clearance of coronavirus from patients’ lungs in a small trial, prompting further study.

7. How do scientists prove a treatment is effective?

Even if a treatment shows promise in laboratory, animal or early human experiments, rigorous testing is needed to prove that it’s both safe and effective. That requires carefully structured and monitored tests known as clinical trials. Typically, these studies are designed to show that patients randomly assigned to get the drug do better than those in a “control group” who don’t, and that the results aren’t a product of chance. The trials try to subtract all the other influences and factors that might disguise the true effectiveness of the drug. For one thing, patients often recover from viral illness on their own, or improve because of supportive care such as rest and hydration. And some really sick patients might not respond to treatment no matter how effective it is.

8. How long does it take to prove efficacy?

It depends. Drugs that are already approved against one infection and shown to be safe can be tested for effectiveness against another in a matter of months. Experimental drugs may take longer to test, as they have to go through initial studies to evaluate whether they are safe. Other factors that can slow the process include the supply of drug candidates and the availability of patients to test them in. The trials also have to be approved by ethics watchdogs and drug regulators. According to a 2017 review, the median time for regulators to approve a new drug in 2015 was 333 days in the U.S., 422 days in Europe, and 639 days in China. China has since expedited its process. When drugs are deemed to fill an immediate need, regulators can speed them through the approval process using a number of paths, including emergency authorizations.

