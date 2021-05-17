• Antibody therapies: These involve producing antibodies in a lab that can be safely administered to patients to mimic the body’s immune defenses to the coronavirus. U.S. regulators authorized two antibody therapies in November, one an antibody combination called REGEN-COV from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and another called bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly & Co. Both were cleared for use against mild-to-moderate Covid with a goal of preventing cases from worsening to the point where patients are hospitalized or die. In April, however, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the authorization for solo use of bamlanivimab due to fears of reduced effectiveness against coronavirus variants, and the U.S. government canceled a deal for thousands of doses. Bamlanivimab remains authorized for use together with another Eli Lilly antibody therapy, etesevimab, and the government is focused now on supply of that combination. None of these treatments is cleared for use in severely ill patients. Other antibody projects include one from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc., which have applied for clearance of a therapy for treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid. AstraZeneca Plc is working on an antibody injection to protect high-risk people such as cancer patients whose immune systems may not be able to cope with vaccination.