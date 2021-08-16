• Antibody therapies: These involve producing antibodies in a lab that can be safely administered to patients to mimic the body’s immune defenses to the coronavirus. U.S. regulators authorized two antibody therapies in November -- REGEN-COV from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly & Co. -- and a third in May called sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. All three were cleared for use against mild-to-moderate Covid with a goal of preventing cases from worsening to the point where patients are hospitalized or die. In April, however, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the authorization for solo use of bamlanivimab due to fears of reduced effectiveness against coronavirus variants, and the U.S. government canceled a deal for thousands of doses. In June, the government halted shipments of Lilly’s combination of bamlanivimab and another antibody, etesevimab, because of similar concerns about effectiveness. Results for REGEN-COV and sotrovimab, so far, have been more promising. REGEN-COV reduced death and hospitalization in high-risk patients by roughly 70%, according to data from a major study released in April ahead of review by experts uninvolved in the research. In July, the FDA authorized its use preventively in high-risk patients who’ve been exposed to Covid or live in high-risk settings like nursing homes. In June, final results of the clinical trial for Glaxo’s sotrovimab suggested it reduced deaths and hospitalizations by 79%. None of these treatments is cleared for use in severely ill patients, however.