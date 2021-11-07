A low-margin, high-volume business can create its own data moat. Since most of India’s retailers are too small and too informal to otherwise be able to access credit, digital payments act as valuable — and often the only — informational collateral. The money-making opportunity is in extending credit to mom-and-pop stores, based on their digital cash-flow trail. As Paytm founder Sharma told BloombergQuint, “India’s GDP will not grow because payments are digital, but because payments being digital have enabled lenders to give credit.”