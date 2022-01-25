Another way of looking at the role of elections is through the lens of representation. Presidents, like all elected officials, establish representative relationships with their constituents by making promises during their initial campaigns and then governing with those promises in mind. These promises, which could include everything from specific policies to style in office, are central to republican government. The idea is that governance that will satisfy the nation results not from a president who has deep insights into the best possible policies, but from a whole bunch of politicians, including the president, who are good at picking up clues to the sorts of things that will make them politically successful — which in turn are the things that will turn out to be good public policy.