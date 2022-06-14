Placeholder while article actions load

Jim Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, has been warning for months that the central bank risked losing credibility if it didn’t hurry to tighten monetary policy. He was the lone member in the Fed’s last plot of policy projections to pencil in a fed funds rate above 3% by the end of the year, and investors largely brushed him off as the “the biggest hawk” on the committee. He was right, and now the Bullard case is becoming the market’s base case.

Bullard was vindicated, of course, after inflation surged to a new four-decade high in May and survey data showed consumers’ long-term inflation expectations are drifting higher, a telltale sign that elevated inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched. Now, the Fed will have to get to Bullard’s levels anyway but without the benefit of a fast start. He was correct to lobby colleagues to start raising rates by 0.50 percentage point in March and right again when he said that the Federal Open Market Committee needed to keep 0.75 percentage point increases on the table.

Much has gone wrong in the past several months, and a lot can still be traced to supply chain dynamics and the way Russia’s war in Ukraine is pressuring global food and energy prices. Bullard couldn’t have known that West Texas Intermediate oil would take another run at $120 a barrel or how China’s latest Covid lockdowns would play out, but he understood the balance of risks better than his colleagues and knew that this was no time to take a lackadaisical approach to rising prices. Now, inflation is touching every corner of the US economy, and consumers may be losing confidence that the Fed really means it when its representatives talk about getting inflation back to their target of 2%. It’s worth listening to him a little closer from here on out.

Consider a presentation Bullard gave to Princeton University’s Bendheim Center for Finance in April. At the time, he walked through the construction of a Taylor-rule type policy rate calculation using what he called “generous assumptions” about inflation to define a “minimally reasonable” level for the policy rate. His simple calculation found(2) that the federal funds rate should get to around 3.5%, a call that fixed-income markets are finally coming around to two months later and only after last week’s jarring inflation numbers.

Unfortunately, now even the most “generous” assumptions about inflation are even higher. The measure Bullard used for underlying trend inflation— the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean — rose to 3.8% for April and should rise again for May, extrapolating from the consumer price index published last week. The corresponding Bullard model would spit out a policy recommendation of around 4% now.(1) Of course, Bullard believes that monetary policy works in part through forward guidance and market prices, and bond and swaps markets are already adapting to this new reality.

So where will markets and the Fed go from here? Bonds yields continue to surge, and the Nasdaq Composite Index experienced its biggest two-day drop since start of the Covid-19 pandemic as financial markets come to terms with the idea that inflation won’t go away as easily as many had hoped.

It’s impossible to say what’s coming, of course, and much could happen that could still force the Fed to change course. Circumstances may well shift again in the coming months: Energy prices could ease and supply chains could untangle. But whatever happens, it’s worth keeping a closer eye on signals from the economist that most of Wall Street used to disparage as “the hawk.” As it turns out, he’s just “the realist.”

(1) Bullard’s simple Taylor-type formula, based on the rules-based approach proposed by Stanford economist John Taylor, used the following equation with “generous” assumptions: -0.5 + 2 + 1.25 (3.6 - 2) = 3.5%, where -0.5% is the real interest rate R-star, 2% is the inflation target, 1.25 is a parameter value for policy maker’s reactions to deviations, and 3.6% was the value at the time for the Dallas Fed trimmed-mean PCE.

(2) Based on assumption that Dallas Fed mean PCE will come in around 4% for May.

