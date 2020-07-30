1. What is doxxing?

The word comes from “docs,” the abbreviation of “documents.” In the hacker culture of the early 1990s, “dropping dox” on someone -- putting their private data online in a publicly accessible file -- was often a means of revenge. Eventually the noun became a verb too. Although personal information is widely available on social media platforms nowadays, “doxxers” go further than usual searches, sometimes hacking into private files to get unlisted phone numbers, home or email addresses, Social Security numbers or details like where a target’s children go to school. The consequences can include emotional distress, harassment, intimidation, losing a job or worse.

2. Where does it happen?

Many places. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused “violent anarchists” of doxxing dozens of federal law enforcement officers in Portland during protests that followed the May death of a Black man in police custody, George Floyd. The agency said it had replaced the officers’ name tags with badge numbers to help avert the risk. Hong Kong saw a lot related to the pro-democracy protests: nearly 5,000 complaints about doxxing and other types of harassment since June 2019, the city’s privacy commissioner said early this year. About a third of the attacks targeted the police. At least 200 people seen as supporting the protests also were doxxed by an anonymous website. U.S. senators fell victim to the practice during hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In general, though, women and minorities are more likely to experience serious harassment online, including doxxing. The tactic was employed by online mobs to harass women who spoke out against sexism in video game culture during the “Gamergate” controversy of 2014.

3. What can be done?

In the U.S., federal law protects certain people performing official duties, such as federal court officers, against doxxing, and federal law against stalking may also be applied. There are also state and local laws against stalking as well as general crimes such as data theft or harassment, and the possibility of civil lawsuits. Hong Kong’s High Court granted an injunction in December to protect police from doxxing, while the city government is considering expanding the privacy commissioner’s powers to pursue criminal cases and to seek the removal of content from social media feeds and websites. Singapore amended its anti-harassment law last year to add doxxing as a new offense. Penalties include a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,600) and up to 12 months in jail if the intention was to cause fear or provoke violence.

4. What are major technology companies doing?

Mainly deleting such content. Facebook Inc. introduced a policy to remove content targeted to identify children and create risks to their safety, after children of police officers in Hong Kong fell victim to doxxing attacks. Twitter Inc. says doxxing is a breach of its policy that can result in the removal of content and permanent account suspension. A search engine such as Google can remove links to the material from its search results but it doesn’t affect the hosting website, which can still appear on the internet.

