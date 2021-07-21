Many places. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused “violent anarchists” of doxxing dozens of federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, during protests that followed the death of George Floyd. The agency said it had replaced the officers’ name tags with badge numbers to help avert the risk. Hong Kong saw a lot related to pro-democracy protests: nearly 5,000 complaints about doxxing and other types of harassment in the first six months of protests in 2019, the city’s privacy commissioner said. About a third of those attacks targeted the police and at least 200 people seen as supporting the protests were doxxed by an anonymous website. U.S. senators fell victim to the practice during hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In general, though, women and minorities are more likely to experience serious harassment online, including doxxing. The tactic was employed by online mobs to harass women who spoke out against sexism in video game culture during the “Gamergate” controversy of 2014.