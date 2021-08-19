Analysts remain split on how best to assess the success of the PPP and the related Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The Government Accountability Office puts the spending at $910 billion, of which $800 billion is PPP money. Any assessment, however, will rely on the release of more sweeping data about the push from the government and borrowers. It’s also becoming clearer that fraud may have been much more rampant than originally understood, although the likelihood of massive misappropriation because of lax supervision was obvious from the start. Any funds that wound up in the wrong pocket or were steered toward insiders also blunted the program’s effectiveness.The GAO, a nonpartisan federal agency that provides auditing and analysis to Congress, has flagged looming abuses for more than a year. Several months ago, it warned that the SBA’s oversight and analysis of PPP and EIDL funding was insufficient and that the agency lacked a formal fraud risk assessment program. It noted that the SBA’s inspector general had detected the possibility of “widespread potential fraud” in the EIDL program and had, along with federal prosecutors, seized ill-gotten EIDL and PPP loans. Some cases involved identity theft and money laundering, along with bank and wire fraud. A GAO report released a few weeks ago found that the SBA had improved some of its monitoring but that its loan forgiveness plan lacked important public guidelines and suffered from communication problems with lenders.