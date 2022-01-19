Would Hong Kong officials really have taken such a rapid and draconian step were they not adhering to China’s own strategy for keeping Covid at bay? This relies on strict policies aimed at stamping out infection clusters wherever they occur, enforced without compromise and with scant regard for the effect on those caught on the wrong side of such measures. We “have no choice, we have to make a firm decision,” Thomas Sit, an assistant director at the agriculture department, said Tuesday. No choice, really? Officials examined hamsters at the Little Boss pet store after a worker tested positive, and found them infected with delta. But there is no evidence that the animals can spread Covid to humans, and health experts remain dubious.Hong Kong has carried out mass slaughters before to contain disease outbreaks. But the animals in question were chickens and pigs rather than cuddly rodents that are favorite household pets of small children. There appears to have been no awareness of how this announcement would look to the public and the outside world — something that’s perhaps a hazard for an unaccountable administration keen to show it’s capable of tough and decisive action.