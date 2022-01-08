“When we are at the peak of a wave like in the spring of 2020, you know you are in a pandemic. But when you are in the present situation, where the virus has reappeared and new variants are showing up, then it’s very important to have this early warning system,” says Albert Bosch, professor of microbiology at the University of Barcelona and head of the Enteric Virus Laboratory, which conducts Spain’s surveillance program. His team found omicron in Madrid the same week it was reported in South Africa.