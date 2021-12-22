That doesn’t leave many contenders to push through that potential $785 million bond deal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp., the two biggest underwriters in the state this year, rank No. 6 and No. 1 nationwide, respectively, and likely have enough business to sit this one out. Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and JPMorgan Chase & Co. weren’t nearly as big in Alabama in 2021. They could probably scale up, given they all rank among the top five U.S. muni underwriters, but, again, there’s no urgency to go out on a limb for this. Stifel already backed out once. Joe Jolly & Co. and Thornton Farish are both located in Alabama but don’t seem to have the size needed for this undertaking.