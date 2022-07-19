Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No doubt, the US Securities and Exchange Commission faces plenty of challenges. Chair Gary Gensler recently singled out a curious one: What to do about a stock market that, in his view, isn’t serving the best interests of retail investors? Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight The answer depends on which retail investors, and which interests, he has in mind. But here’s a more pertinent question: Is this really the best way to spend the agency’s time?

The stock market currently does an excellent job of serving a specific group of retail customers: active traders who like to pick their own stocks — and who, on average, don’t make any money doing so. Wholesale brokers such as Citadel Securities LP and Virtu Financial Inc. love to take their trades before they ever reach public exchanges, because the risk of incurring losses is much smaller than it would be with better-informed investors such as hedge funds. In return, the brokers — also known as high-frequency traders — offer better prices and even pay for the privilege of fulfilling the orders. The latter practice, known as payment for order flow, enables the commission-free trading that has helped fuel the meme-stock craze and the rapid growth of outfits such as Robinhood Markets Inc.

The benefits for active traders, though, come at the expense of another group: the tens of millions of people who own stocks via mutual, pension and index funds. With wholesale brokers capturing almost all the retail trades, such institutions are left to do business with one another and with hedge funds — at less advantageous prices. This extra cost — very small, measured in just hundredths of a percentage point — might shave hundreds or even thousands of dollars off the value of a retirement account when compounded over several decades.

Enter Gensler, who worries about the market fragmentation and — along with some members of Congress — is suspicious of side payments made to attract certain kinds of trades. Judging from his public statements, the SEC might seek to eliminate payment for order flow, and to ensure that everyone has a chance to trade with everyone else in an “open and transparent” way.

If that’s the plan, the SEC should be prepared for blowback — and not just from the likes of Robinhood and Citadel. Active retail traders would lose much of their price advantage, and might even have to start paying commissions, an outcome that the vociferous community of Reddit-connected speculators wouldn’t likely appreciate.

That said, there could be some advantages. Beyond lowering costs for passive investors, the restructuring might mitigate the kind of social-media-fueled frenzy that has pushed stocks such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to absurd heights. Forced to pay more for each trade, active traders might think twice before piling into overcrowded positions. Some might even find more profitable uses for their time or opt for low-cost index funds.

On balance, then, the reforms Gensler is contemplating might do more good than harm. The question is whether their meager benefits are worth the trouble. Given all the SEC’s other politically fraught priorities — in crucial areas such as crypto regulation, climate-change risk, derivatives disclosure and money-market funds — the answer seems clear. This is one battle that’s best left for another day.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

