U.S. equity investors were whipsawed during a holiday-shortened trading week marked by some of the most turbulent trading in eight years.

After what began with the worst ­pre-Christmas day on record, the S&P 500 went on to post a 2.9 percent advance for its first weekly gain in December, aided by the biggest rally in almost a decade on Wednesday and an epic turnaround Thursday of a magnitude not seen since 2010.

The gyrations came as the S&P 500 flirted with a bear market as higher interest rates, political turmoil in Washington and concern about global growth hammered at investor sentiment. The benchmark equity gauge is still on track for its biggest monthly drop since February 2009, having lost 9.9 percent.

The Dow Jones gained 2.8 percent, ending the week at 23,062. That included a 1,086-point gain on Wednesday, its largest ever in one day.

A rally in some of the biggest technology stocks, including Amazon and Facebook, propelled the Nasdaq 100 index to a 4 percent advance. (Amazon CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The U.S. Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills, $36 billion of six-month bills and $26 billion of 52-week bills on Monday. It will also sell eight-week bills on Thursday.