Coca-Cola Co.’s thirst for an alternative to sugary drinks has proved a boon for Whitbread CEO Alison Brittain.

On Friday, she announced the sale of the Costa Coffee chain to the U.S. beverage giant for 3.9 billion pounds ($5.1 billion). Brittain has been able to capitalize on the fact that coffee is piping hot right now: In May, Nestle SA paid $7.15 billion for the right to market Starbucks coffee outside its cafes, while the Reimann family’s investment company JAB recently snapped up Pret a Manger.

She has extracted what looks, at first glance, to be a very good price, close to the 3.5 billion pounds to 4 billion pounds Costa was estimated to be worth when investors first started to agitate for a breakup of Whitbread two years ago. As Costa’s performance stalled, most analysts had since trimmed their estimate of Costa’s value to between 2 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds. On an enterprise basis, the purchase values the coffee shops at about 16.4 times 2018 Ebitda – more than the 12.9 times multiple of Starbucks Corp, according to Bloomberg data.

So Brittain can’t be accused of selling Costa on the cheap. The big question now is what she does with the 3.8 billion pounds of net proceeds from the sale. The company said it expects to return the “significant” majority of the money to shareholders, and the rest to reduce debt and make a contribution to its pension plan.

Investors will welcome the money for sure, but Brittain risks irking investors by splashing out on an expansion of Whitbread’s Premier Inn hotels business in the U.K. and Germany. That has the potential to be another storm in a coffee cup. At least, though, shareholders can console themselves that if Whitbread does now invest in the hotel arm, it too could have the potential to attract the attentions of a muscular global rival.

