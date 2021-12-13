The FDA has also given reason to worry that it might sometimes approve drugs too easily. In June, it gave “accelerated approval” to an Alzheimer’s treatment against the near-unanimous advice of its own panel of scientific advisers. The agency said its rogue decision was based on evidence that it might be effective, but none clearly demonstrating that it was. Now patients and insurers, including Medicare, may be charged $56,000 annually for the questionable treatment. Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the FDA also seemed to bow to political pressure to approve inadequately tested treatments for Covid-19, including convalescent plasma and hydroxychloroquine.