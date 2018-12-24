The setting sun illuminates clouds behind the White House during a partial federal shutdown, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Washington. The partial federal shutdown was expected to drag into Christmas as President Donald Trump and congressional leaders remained stuck in a standoff over his border wall with Mexico. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a partial government shutdown entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

A top White House official warns the shutdown could stretch into January. It affects about one-fourth of the federal government.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says he’s waiting to hear from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer about a counteroffer the White House presented Schumer over the weekend.

Mulvaney would only say the offer was between Trump’s $5.7 billion request and the $1.3 billion Democrats have offered.

Says Mulvaney: “We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3.”

Schumer’s office says the parties remain “very far apart.”

