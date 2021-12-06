On the other hand, the only publicly traded company Trump has managed, his ill-fated casino gambit, made multiple tours through bankruptcy, burning investors, banks and employees along the way and leaving behind a haunting collection of craters in Atlantic City. Trump, backstopped by his father, survived that meltdown, but few others did. Trump Media and Truth Social have already unfurled some red flags. They plan to open their doors early next year, but as my colleague Matt Levine has noted, they are doing so without a detailed business plan or financial projections. Trump Media also hasn’t completed its merger with DWAC or made associated securities filings. And SPACs have had shoddy track records thus far, underperforming more standard initial public offerings.