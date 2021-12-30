The supply problem won’t be easy to fix, said Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist and author of Science magazine’s pharma blog In the Pipeline. The starting materials are the problem, he said. Making this kind of complex drug requires multiple steps, each one requiring different materials. “And each of those things has to be sourced — how much of it can they make really fast, and make it with sufficient purity and get it delivered,” Lowe said, adding, “You’ve got five, 10, a dozen, 20 different chemicals you have to worry about in the same way.”