A spokesperson with Emerson Collective has confirmed reports to The Associated Press that Waverley Street, which as of 2019 had $1.8 billion in assets, will sunset its work after 10 years. However, the spokesperson declined to say if the foundation will continue to put its money in a DAF, which could allow it to retain advisory privileges over its contributions well after 10 years. The spokesperson also declined to say if the foundation has distributed the $185 million it has already deposited in a DAF.