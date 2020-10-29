1. What’s at stake?

The Geneva-based WTO’s mission of economic integration is under threat from protectionist policies around the globe, and without reform it risks being sidelined during the biggest economic crisis in a century. The world’s largest economies agree that the organization must evolve to address the shifts in technology and the global trading system that have occurred since 1995. If members can overcome their differences and align behind a candidate committed to modernization, it could break bureaucratic logjams and help unleash a wave of global growth at a time when it is needed most. If that isn’t possible, the WTO risks receding further into irrelevance.

2. What’s precipitated the crisis?

On Aug. 31 the WTO’s former director-general, Roberto Azevedo, stepped down a year before his term was scheduled to end. Azevedo said he resigned early because there was “nothing happening” at the WTO and the best way to avoid more chaos was for him to step aside. His surprise departure kicked off a hasty process to replace him, resulting in the organization becoming leaderless since September and being collectively governed by a group of four unelected deputy directors-general. Before his departure, the WTO’s appellate body, the main forum for settling worldwide trade disagreements, lost its ability in December 2019 to rule on new dispute cases. That resulted from the refusal of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over the previous two years to consider any nominees to fill vacancies on the panel.

3. What has been the WTO’s selection process?

The chairman of the WTO general council launched a selection procedure in June to confirm the trade body’s next director-general, holding confidential consultations with each of the WTO’s 164 members and narrowing the field of candidates to a shortlist of five and then to the final two.

4. Who is still in the running?

Two women, which is significant since the WTO has never had a female leader in its 25-year history. They are Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who served two stints as finance minister and one term as foreign affairs minister, and South Korea’s trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee. Okonjo-Iweala, 66, has experience working at international governance bodies as a former managing director of the World Bank and as a chair at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. She is running as an outsider, arguing that she can bring a “clear set of eyes” to a deeply dysfunctional organization.

Yoo, 53, has had a 25-year career in government, during which she helped expand her country’s trade network through bilateral accords with China, the U.K. and the U.S. Yoo told Bloomberg TV in September that she wanted the WTO to offer a meaningful platform for the U.S. and China to discuss their trade disputes. She vowed to play the role of mediator, if chosen to lead the organization and to work as a force for multilateralism.

5. Who’s backing the candidates?

Okonjo-Iweala received a key endorsement on Oct. 28 from the WTO selection committee, who said she “clearly carried the largest support by members” and “enjoyed broad support from members from all levels of development and from all geographic regions.” However, the Trump administration said it wouldn’t join a consensus to appoint her because the U.S. supports her opponent. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has pushed for Yoo even though Okonjo-Iweala gained American citizenship in 2019. Sources close to him say he views Okonjo-Iweala as being too close to pro-trade internationalists like Robert Zoellick, a former USTR from the administration of George W. Bush who worked with her when he was president of the World Bank.

6. What happens next?

The U.S.’s resistance to the majority-backed Okonjo-Iweala opens the possibility of months of gridlock over the selection process and more diplomatic friction with trading partners like the European Union. The WTO will keep working to reach a consensus, but the U.S. election has become a key factor. If Trump wins, his aides have indicated they plan to continue to reshape the WTO with a narrower scope to resolve trade disputes. Some officials are concluding that if Trump loses the election, they should postpone the selection process until after former Vice President Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. Even then, it might be several months after Biden takes office before the Senate could confirm a Trade Representative who would craft U.S. positions at the WTO.

7. What kind of leader are nations looking for?

Governments hope the next director-general can persuade members to complete much-needed reform of the organization. Trade officials in Geneva broadly argue that Azevedo’s successor should have sufficient leadership authority and capability to marshal broad support around the WTO’s reform agenda. The remaining contenders are current or former ministers, something that trade officials had previously said was an important characteristic for a future director-general. There is no nationality requirement, other than being a national from a WTO member country.

8. Are there any other considerations?

The dispute matters because the candidate must also thread a narrow diplomatic needle by displeasing neither the U.S. nor China, whose bitter conflict over a growing array of issues including technology and the pandemic is testing their fragile economic truce. The Trump administration has actively sought to undermine the WTO’s ability to function, saying it has infringed on American sovereignty and enabled China to become a big economic player globally at the expense of U.S. jobs and manufacturing. The U.S.’s imposition of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of tariffs against China, and use of the WTO’s national-security loophole to levy duties on steel and aluminum, have also weakened the organization. Meanwhile, China has engaged in a multi-year campaign to expand its diplomatic influence by installing key personnel at the top levels of international decision-making bodies.

9. What happens if no candidate is selected?

The WTO will remain leaderless until members select a permanent director-general. That’s because governments failed to choose an interim caretaker prior to Azevedo’s departure and the WTO’s four deputy directors-general are jointly overseeing the organization’s housekeeping matters. If WTO members are unable to select a leader by consensus, a vote requiring a qualified majority could be held as a last resort -- an unprecedented step in the organization’s history.

