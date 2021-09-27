There is an argument to be made that long-term care should be provided by our government universally. But as the population ages, our taxes will need to cover more people with expensive needs, especially if more people get care at home. Unless we devote substantial resources (and forgo investment in other parts of the economy), there will still be waitlists and people shuttled into poor-quality institutions. Before we go all in on government provided care, ask yourself if you want to spend your most vulnerable years at a government-run institution, or burdening your children as you languish on a waitlist.