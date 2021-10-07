SF: All drugs have some side effects. The question is whether the benefits outweigh or justify the risks. Molnupiravir introduces mutations into the coronavirus genome that make it harder for the virus to replicate. Theoretically, the drug might also cause mutations in any fast-dividing human cells, potentially causing trouble for pregnant women or putting people at risk of cancer. But it is very unlikely that Merck/Ridgeback could have started its large phase 3 trial of molnupiravir without first convincing regulatory authorities that this has not been a problem in a wide range of animal studies. Also, patients’ relatively short exposure to the drug minimizes this risk. To reduce it even more, regulators could limit use of the drug to once or twice a year. No doubt, the regulators will ask Merck/Ridgeback for evidence that they could not have used a lower dose.