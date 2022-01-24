One of the problems Peloton has discovered is that people want to go back to exercising away from home. That begs the question of whether there’s a deal to be done with a leisure or hospitality group or even a mall operator. Imagine Peloton studios in vacant mall spaces. Peloton is already targeting this area for growth: It acquired fitness-equipment manufacturer Precor for $420 million in 2020. But there’s scope to develop this business further.