“We’re on our way but we’re not there yet. We see the avid moviegoers returning but those my age — 50s and older — are a little more reluctant. They’re not going back as quickly,” says Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. “I was hoping that by this Christmas we’d be 90% but I think we’re going to be 75%. I’m hoping by next summer we’re going to be 90% but I’m not sure. It’s unknowable. Will there be another surge?”