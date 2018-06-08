FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 filer, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, center, flanked by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, right, and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, claps his hands as he delivers his speech at the Lower House, ahead of a confidence vote on the government program, in Rome. Italy will be represented at this week’s summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies by a political novice whose powers in the new populist government remain to be tested: At best, as an executor of a program he didn’t help draft, at worst, as a mediator between two disparate political blocs joined in a marriage of convenience. (Gregorio Borgia, File/Associated Press)

MILAN — When Italy’s new premier attends a summit of world leaders this week, his counterparts may wonder whether they are speaking with the person truly in charge.

Premier Giuseppe Conte was a law professor and political novice when he was tapped for the job as a compromise by the leaders of two populist parties — 5-Star Movement’s Luigi Di Maio and the League’s Matteo Salvini.

While Italy’s constitution invests the premier with full powers, the fact that Conte neither participated in the election campaign nor drafted the electoral program adopted by the two governing parties has raised questions at home about whether his role is that of a mere executor.

Despite a lengthy resume that raised eyebrows with inflated academic credentials, little remains known about the professor.

