1. What are the new rules?
Applicable to businesses with 100 or more employees, they set a Jan. 4 deadline for workers to be vaccinated or start being tested. Unvaccinated workers are required to wear masks. If a company is inspected and found to be violating the standard, it can face fines of $13,653 for each “serious” violation up to a cap of $136,532. Federal law allows the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue such emergency regulations if they’re necessary to protect workers from grave threats. Such rules last for six months.
2. What employers had already required vaccinations?
Vaccine mandates by both public and private employers had already picked up after the Food and Drug Administration for the first time gave full approval in August to a Covid vaccine -- the one made by Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE -- for use in people 16 and older. Among the public employers who required inoculations or regular testing were the Department of Veteran Affairs and the states of California and New York. Private companies that required most employees to get vaccinated before returning to offices or factories included Morgan Stanley, Google, Facebook, Tyson Foods and the Washington Post. Delta Air Lines Inc. said in late August that employees in the company’s health plan who remained unvaccinated as of Nov. 1 would have to pay a $200 monthly surcharge.
3. What gives employers this latitude?
Most nonunion companies have relatively wide scope to create such requirements largely because employment relationships are presumed to be “at-will” in nearly every state. Companies can fire at-will workers for any legal reason, which could include refusal to comply with a vaccine mandate. In addition, employers have a legal duty to provide a safe and healthy workplace. Even before the pandemic, many health-care facilities required workers to get inoculated against certain diseases, sometimes in response to state provisions. Delta’s plan uses employers’ authority to use incentives as part of workplace wellness plans.
4. Why was full FDA approval for a vaccine important?
Rules related to the FDA’s sped-up procedure for authorizing the Covid vaccines amid a public health emergency state that individuals have the option to refuse the shots. That gave some workers an avenue to sue over vaccine mandates as long as the FDA hadn’t given the shots formal approval, according to management lawyers. In mid-June, a Texas federal judge tossed out a lawsuit on this basis against Houston Methodist Hospital, ruling that the language on emergency-use products applies to powers and obligations of the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, not a private employer. Still, some employers preferred to make mandates contingent on a vaccine clearing the FDA’s regular review, to head off challenges.
5. What objections can workers raise?
• The Americans with Disabilities Act allows a worker to request an exemption from a vaccine mandate if she has a disability that’s covered by the law. In such a case, the employer must communicate with the worker to determine whether an exemption is a reasonable accommodation given her disability and job responsibilities -- and isn’t an undue burden for the employer. Failing to engage in that process or provide a reasonable accommodation could be grounds for a lawsuit. A worker with a health condition that compromises her immune system has a good chance of prevailing on a claim if she has a doctor’s advice that she should avoid a vaccine. An employer would need to show that allowing a worker to remain unvaccinated would cause an undue burden or pose a direct threat in the workplace, which would be difficult to do if there are alternatives available such as working from home or moving to an area segregated from coworkers. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces federal laws against job discrimination, has said that ADA protections apply to Covid vaccines.
• Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits workplace discrimination based on religion, giving workers the right to seek an exception to a vaccination mandate based on religious beliefs. The EEOC defines religion beyond membership in a church or belief in God. Religion for the purposes of federal anti-discrimination law covers strongly and sincerely held moral or ethical beliefs, according to the agency. But employers can deny religious accommodations if they would create an undue burden.
6. Can U.S. government authorities require non-employees to get vaccinated against Covid?
The federal government’s power to impose such requirements is limited. However, states clearly have that authority, and they’ve used it in other cases. Mandates don’t mean forced vaccinations, but rather penalties or denial of services for those who don’t get them. For example, Indonesia, which in February required those eligible for Covid vaccination to take it, penalizes refusers by levying fines and denying government services and assistance.
7. What are the precedents for government mandates?
At the turn of the 20th century, the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts mandated that residents get a smallpox vaccination. Pastor Henning Jacobson rejected both the shot and the obligation to pay a $5 fine, appealed all the way to the Supreme Court, and lost in a landmark 1905 ruling. More recently, New York City ordered people in a part of the Brooklyn borough to be vaccinated against measles or pay a $1,000 fine after an outbreak there in 2019. On a standing basis, all 50 U.S. states require specific vaccines for students to attend school, with each setting its own mandate for inoculations against diseases such as hepatitis B, mumps and chickenpox. Medical exemptions are universally granted, 45 states allow unvaccinated students to attend school if their parents object to immunization for religious reasons, and 15 states permit philosophical objections. States also set out vaccine requirements for college and university students, and many of them have mandates for workers and patients in certain health-care facilities, notably hospitals and nursing homes.
8. Do other countries use vaccine mandates?
According to a study published in October in the journal Vaccine, of the 193 members of the United Nations, more than 100 have nationwide mandates requiring one or more vaccines. Of those, 62 impose a penalty for noncompliance. The most common penalties are fines and denial of school enrollment for children who aren’t vaccinated. A few countries, including Canada, are like the U.S. in that they have regional rather than national mandates.
9. Are there likely to be Covid vaccine mandates for U.S. schoolchildren?
That’s only just becoming a matter of discussion. At first, none of the Covid vaccines distributed in the U.S. were cleared for people younger than 16 because they hadn’t been proved safe and effective in that group. However, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became available, based on an emergency authorization, to children as young as 12 in May, and as young as five in November. Some legal experts think states are unlikely to require Covid vaccines for younger schoolchildren until they have full regulatory approval. At the same time, mandates are picking up steam in higher education, with more than 1,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. announcing vaccine requirements for students. In mid-July, a federal court held that Indiana University’s requirements that students get vaccinated against Covid before returning to classes in the fall are likely lawful, so they won’t be halted while a lawsuit challenging the policies goes forward.
10. Are vaccine mandates effective?
There are lively debates among public health authorities and academics about the efficacy of vaccine mandates. Supporters cite studies showing that stricter rules on inoculating schoolchildren lead to lower rates of vaccine-preventable diseases. Most of the data, however, relates to children, whereas a Covid vaccination campaign needs to reach a significant portion of adults. Some health specialists argue that mandates -- especially if they’re imposed by governments -- will boost resistance to taking vaccines and provide ammunition for anti-vaccine activists at the political fringe. On the other hand, after Houston Methodist announced its mandate at the end of March, the portion of its staff who were vaccinated went from 84% in April to 99% in June; 153 people quit or were dismissed because of the policy, but they represented less than 1% of 26,000 employees.
