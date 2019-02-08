Thailand’s first election since the army seized power in 2014 is already sure to be seismic: A member of the royal family, Princess Ubolratana, has entered the race to become prime minister, an unprecedented move in a country where senior royals are officially treated with semi-divine status. She was chosen by a party linked to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a military coup in 2006. The leader of the last coup (and current prime minister) is also a candidate, meaning the March 24 vote will be interesting, to say the least.

1. Who is Princess Ubolratana?

The eldest child of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after 70 years on the throne, and sister of the current ruler, King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Her mother is Queen Sirikit. Born in 1951 in Lausanne, Switzerland, Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi was educated in the U.S., earning a Bachelor of Science degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. It was while studying at M.I.T. that she met her future husband, Peter Jensen, an American. She relinquished her royal title on July 25, 1972 when they married and lived in the U.S. for 26 years. When she returned to Thailand in 1998 after her divorce, the king bestowed on her a title that made her one of eight Thai princesses.

2. What’s her public profile?

She chairs four non-profit foundations focusing on anti-drug campaigns, autism and helping the poor, as well as other charitable causes, according to the Thai Ministry of Culture. An avid Instagram user, she has close to 100,000 followers on her personal page and periodically posts videos of herself singing and dancing during the Christmas holidays and organizes youth concerts. A long time ambassador for the Thai film industry, she is often seen at film premieres and festivals such as Cannes and has appeared on television and in Thai films including “Where The Miracle Happens,” and “My Best Bodyguard.”

3. Why is she running for office?

She’s only made a brief public statement in which she thanked people for their support. But her social-media profile shows she agreed with a Thaksin tweet that appeared to be a veiled criticism of the junta after his sister Yingluck, also a former prime minister, fled the country in 2017 rather than face jail on charges related to a costly rice-buying program during her tenure. When Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn reposted his tweet on her Instagram page, Princess Ubolratana wrote: “I agree!!! Su Su.” (Su means fight in Thai).

4. Who is going to run against her?

Junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha confirmed he’s the candidate for the Palang Pracharath party, so he’s in a difficult position. The military has historically been devoted to the royal family and justified its interventions in Thai politics as protecting the monarchy, while the Shinawatras have championed the rural masses. Thaksin or his allies have won every election dating back to 2001, only to be dislodged by the courts or the military. Detractors have accused him and his allies of vote-buying, fiscal recklessness and failing to do enough to tackle corruption.

5. Who’s likely to win?

She would seem to be the instant favorite. Hashtags for the princess and the Thai Raksa Chart Party that chose her were trending on Twitter even before her candidacy was announced Feb. 8 and generated over 1 million tweets, mostly positive about her becoming prime minister.

6. What does this mean for Thailand?

Next month’s poll was -- in theory -- meant to restore democracy and civilian rule. But the military was expected to retain a decisive role in governing, potentially leading to further political gridlock. Thailand remains deeply divided between the rural poor who are fiercely supportive of Thaksin and the parties he backs and the urban, middle-class establishment. Deadly street protests, frequent changes of government and a stifling political climate have affected the country’s economy. A palace candidate could help heal that rift.

• QuickTakes on why the junta was ready for an election and on Thailand’s troubled democracy.

• King Bhumibol’s obituary.

• Ahead of the election, the military regime legalized medical marijuana.

--With assistance from Siraphob Thanthong-Knight.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ruth Pollard in New Delhi at rpollard2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net, Paul Geitner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.