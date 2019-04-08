The 5G wireless technology now being introduced by phone companies promises to bring a world of innovations to mobile service -- from connected appliances to self-driving cars -- just as cable transformed TV generations ago with hundreds of new channels. It also promises to bring a new global round of technology competition -- one that overlaps with arguments over security that have pitted the U.S. against China and have raised tensions in the industry, to the dismay of telecom executives who fear that 5G’s rollout could be delayed.

1. What’s 5G?

The name stands for fifth-generation mobile networks or fifth-generation wireless systems. It’s the successor to 4G, the current top-of-the-line network technology first introduced commercially in 2009. 5G could end up being 100 times faster than its predecessor, with data speeds reaching 10 gigabits per second. That would allow consumers to download a full-length high-definition movie in seconds. 5G will also offer more radio frequency bandwidth, which is needed to accommodate the “internet of things” -- the ballooning number of linked products, from smart refrigerators to traffic lights to dog collars, that will be sending and receiving data.

2. Is it in use yet?

It’s early days. South Korea switched on nationwide 5G networks in April and is expected to achieve the highest usage rate by year end, with China and Japan not far behind. While U.S. carriers have begun limited services in some cities, 5G handsets will only reach stores in mid-May. Verizon is targeting 30 cities by year end. British carriers plan limited 5G services in 2019, while Germany wants the technology to underpin its push to digitalize industry. But the path to adoption in Europe is unclear. Some operators question the business case for an all-out push to 5G. And security concerns over their biggest telecom equipment supplier, China’s Huawei Technologies Co., threaten to upset the 5G rollout and inflate costs.

3. When will 5G be the new normal?

Not for a while. Even if you live in one of the countries where carriers are already rolling out 5G services, it will be a couple of years at least before the geographic reach of services will be great enough to let you use your 5G phone without relying on current 4G or even 3G wireless networks much of the time. 5G phones are coming from Huawei, ZTE Corp., LG Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd. and OnePlus. Apple Inc. isn’t likely to offer a 5G-compatible iPhone until 2020 at the earliest.

4. What are the security worries?

They relate first to the new network’s expected ubiquity. 5G isn’t necessarily easier to hack than its predecessors, but eventually it will connect many more devices, so protection from malign actors becomes a larger concern. The U.S. and some other nations fret that Chinese 5G equipment, chips and software could be outfitted to spy on customers in other countries -- a kind of Trojan horse into the world’s information infrastructure. Similar concerns lay behind the 2018 decision by President Donald Trump to block Broadcom Ltd. from acquiring Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of mobile-phone chips. The U.S. was worried the merger would give China an edge in the race to develop 5G.

5. How is this affecting the market?

Many phone companies favor Huawei’s networking and telecommunication equipment for its technological edge and low cost. But the U.S. wants to keep the company away from 5G and Trump signed an order that’s expected to restrict Huawei and fellow Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp. from selling their equipment to U.S. carriers. The U.S. administration has also put Huawei on a blacklist that may bar it from buying components from American suppliers, a potentially devastating blow to its global ambitions. The Trump administration has also pushed its allies: Australia last year banned Huawei and ZTE Corp. from supplying 5G equipment to its telecom operators, citing national security. European countries have stopped short of an outright ban on Huawei for now. German authorities are proposing tighter security rules for data networks, while the U.K. is planning closer oversight of the vendor’s systems and a possible exclusion from sensitive parts of mobile networks. France plans to put equipment through tests tantamount to asking suppliers to hand over their industrial secrets to be eligible for contract bidding.

6. Are there other issues with 5G?

Some critics warn that 5G’s pervasiveness could create vulnerabilities in public infrastructure and ask what might happen in the event of a widespread failure. While today’s wireless systems connect a few devices like phones and computers, 5G promises a radio wave-rich environment where billions of chips, sensors, cameras, appliances and electronics around us will be interconnected, pinging information back and forth. By 2024, the amount of data carried by mobile networks will be five times greater than it is today and 5G networks will cover more than 40% of the world’s population, according to Ericsson AB, the Swedish maker of wireless equipment. It estimates that more than 22 billion gadgets will be connected to the internet of things by 2024.

