In truth, Powell and Brainard are virtually identical when it comes to monetary policy. Powell has fully embraced his inner dove, committing to keep interest rates near zero until the U.S. economy reaches “maximum employment,” even if it spurs a bout of elevated inflation along the way. This isn’t far off from Brainard’s vision of how the central bank should function at the effective lower bound of interest rates, which she articulated in an important speech in November 2019. Either nominee would likely face questions from Republicans about how to tame inflation after the sharpest increase in consumer prices in three decades, but Powell can more likely assuage any concerns after years of going through congressional testimony and leading the Fed during a period of tightening policy.