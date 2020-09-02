1. How many people could face eviction?

About 30 million Americans are “at risk” of being evicted in coming months because they can’t pay rent, according to a review of the Census survey data by the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project, the National Low Income Housing Coalition and a coalition of researchers. Management consultant Stout Risius Ross, in its analysis of the Census data, put the number at 40 million. (Both estimates were made before the announcement of the CDC action.) Eviction is a legal process, and the burden on landlords differs by state. But the mere threat of eviction often is enough for landlords to get someone to move out. Many landlords have been working with tenants in the hopes that more emergency rental assistance is on its way. Absent that help, the U.S. could be heading for a massive wave of housing displacement and insecurity. More people will double up with family or end up homeless.

2. What did the CDC do?

President Donald Trump’s administration said on Sept. 1 that the nation’s health-protection agency will temporarily halt evictions of renters earning up to $99,000 a year -- up to $198,000 in the case of couples -- in the name of preventing the coronavirus from spreading. To obtain the relief, renters must assert they are incapable of paying their rent or are likely to become homeless if kicked out of their property, and they will be required to pay as much rent as they can afford. The initiative may face legal challenges from landlords. And many tenants now owe so much in back rent that they won’t be able to catch up, pushing landlords to evict them when restrictions lift.

3. Why is this coming to a head now?

Eviction filings slowed in many places during the first few months of the pandemic, as many courts were closed and a patchwork of federal, state and local moratoriums prevented evictions in many cases. But the initial federal moratorium expired on July 24, and since landlords had 30 days to notify tenants if they wanted to evict them, Aug. 24 was the earliest date at which the floodgates could open.

4. What else is being done?

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have passed a plan that would provide $100 billion in rental assistance and ban evictions, but that’s stuck in stalled negotiation with Republicans on a new stimulus package. Some cities, states and the private sector have established funds to help people pay rent.

5. Why would a landlord evict someone at a time of high unemployment?

Landlords need to collect rent to cover their expenses, including mortgage payments and property taxes. Many also pay for utilities. Keeping non-paying tenants around can incur operating costs without generating any revenue. Property owners also worry that letting a renter live in a unit for free or reduced rent could encourage other tenants in a building to withhold some of their payments. Landlords may also be betting that they can fill empty units. Going into the pandemic, there was a severe shortage of affordable rental housing across the U.S. that was driving up rents faster than incomes. Vacancy rates were at decades-long lows.

6. Who gets hurt?

Studies show that evictions affect Black and Latinx renters at much higher rates than White people. Renters with children are also more likely to be forced out of their home than those without. Getting evicted can make it harder for people to find a new place to live, because landlords often don’t want to rent to them. Smaller property owners with fewer financial resources may get squeezed, too, if they can’t collect enough rent to cover mortgages, property taxes and maintenance. A wave of foreclosures on these properties could gut the nation’s affordable housing stock, hurt city budgets and put strain on the banking system.

7. Is this a U.S.-only problem?

No. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has twice extended a ban on evictions in England and Wales, and most British renters will be afforded a six-month eviction notice period to give them extra time to address financial hardship. France temporarily extended an annual wintertime ban on evictions.

