As the pandemic raged in 2020, a patchwork of federal, state and local moratoriums prevented evictions in many cases. In September, after the initial federal moratorium expired, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporarily halted evictions of renters earning up to $99,000 a year (up to $198,000 in the case of couples) in the name of preventing the coronavirus from spreading. During that hiatus, the CDC urged states to deploy some $47 billion in federal rental assistance that was allocated in two tranches, in December and March. But the moratorium expired on July 31 with most of the money still unspent. After a failed bid by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to extend the moratorium, as President Joe Biden had urged them to, the CDC again stepped in, issuing a targeted 60-day extension covering areas hard-hit by the delta variant of the coronavirus. That means about 90% of tenants are protected from eviction through October 3.