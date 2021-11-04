Merck expects to make 10 million treatment courses by the end of 2021, with more doses slated for production in 2022. The drugmaker agreed in June to a $1.2 billion supply deal with the U.S. government under which it would provide 1.7 million courses of the treatment once the drug gains emergency use authorization or approval from the FDA. Britain’s regulator became the first in the world to approve it, authorizing it for use in people with mild to moderate Covid and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The U.K. has already announced a deal to secure 480,000 courses of the pill. Merck also has deals with other governments, pending regulatory authorization. For instance, Australia ordered 300,000 doses. Merck says it will implement a tiered-pricing approach based on World Bank country income criteria to reflect countries’ relative ability to finance their health response to the pandemic. The drugmaker announced in April voluntary licensing agreements with generic-drug manufacturers in India to accelerate molnupiravir’s availability in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries as soon as the medication gains the necessary approvals.