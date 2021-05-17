Parties to a Reverse Morris Trust must adhere to certain requirements to keep the IRS from treating the deal as taxable to the parent company. AT&T shareholders will have to retain more than half the shares in the newly combined company, for instance. (AT&T shareholders are set to retain well above that, with 71% of the new company.) Sometimes companies request private letter rulings -- which are anonymized, case-specific statements of certain tax treatment -- from the IRS, though that can be expensive and take months. Additional restrictions apply to what kinds of companies can engage in tax-free spinoffs: They must have earned income in the five years beforehand, for example. The IRS said several years ago that it was studying this requirement and could eventually change it.