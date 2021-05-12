There’s good reason to think so. GBTC has swelled in size during Bitcoin’s bull run into early 2021, with total assets soaring to more than $36 billion billion from $2.9 billion a year earlier. The recently launched Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund’s (ticker BITW) market capitalization swelled to $1.2 billion in mid-May following its December launch. In Canada, demand has been robust. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF saw more than $165 million worth of shares change hands at its launch and accumulated about $1 billion in assets less than two months after its debut. When demand is strong it’s not unusual for the value of these funds to exceed the holdings, which means investors pay a premium for access. The fund’s value can also be lower than that of the assets when demand is weak.