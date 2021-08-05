Market watchers say they’ve improved as Wall Street heavyweights such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller adopt the cryptocurrency and the likes of Robinhood and PayPal make it it easier to use and trade Bitcoin. Some crypto fans were encouraged by President Joe Biden’s choice of Gary Gensler as SEC chairman; Gensler once taught a class at MIT’s Sloan School of Management called “Blockchain and Money.” But Gensler has also acknowledged issues regarding fraud and told lawmakers in May that the cryptocurrency market could benefit from “greater investor protection.” He has asked for the agency to be given increased authority over trading venues, in comments that were seen as a setback in the push for a Bitcoin ETF. Gensler gave issuers cause for hope in August, signaling that regulators may be more open to a Bitcoin ETF if it was based on futures, rather than versus physically holding the cryptocurrency itself. Within a week, ProShares and Invesco filed applications for funds based on futures.