GBTC has swelled in size during Bitcoin’s bull run in 2021, with total assets soaring to almost $40 billion from $5.4 billion a year earlier. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund’s (ticker BITW) assets swelled to $1.3 billion less than a year after its launch. In Canada, demand has been robust. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF saw more than $165 million worth of shares change hands at its debut and accumulated more than $1 billion in assets in its first six months. When demand is strong it’s not unusual for the value of these funds to exceed the holdings, which means investors pay a premium for access. The fund’s value can also be lower than that of the assets when demand is weak.