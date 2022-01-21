1. What has Orban done to trigger criticism?
Since his return to power in 2010, Orban has dismantled checks on his power. He’s overhauled formerly independent institutions and appointed loyalists, including in the courts and at the media authority and chief prosecutor’s office. He’s used business allies, who’ve relied on state contracts for their wealth accumulation, to create Europe’s biggest propaganda machine. He’s wielded a two-thirds parliamentary majority during most of the past 12 years, allowing him to write a new constitution and pass a raft of other laws. And he’s targeted minorities, including the Roma and LGBTQ community, arguing the rights of the majority take precedence. In 2019, Hungary became the first EU country to lose its rating as a full-fledged democracy at Freedom House, a Washington D.C.-based institution that assesses political systems.
2. How has his populism shaped Hungary’s politics?
Following his return to power, Orban embarked on the biggest course correction following Hungary’s 20-year post-communist experiment with liberal democracy. He reshaped election law to favor the largest political party against a splintered opposition, helping Fidesz to a so-called parliamentary supermajority in each of the past three elections despite winning only about half the votes. More recently, he’s sought to deepen his sway over culture and education, appointing allies, in many cases cabinet members, to oversee universities. He’s used the media to hammer home messaging and drown out opposition voices, frequently railing against perceived enemies or detractors, ranging from immigrants to foreign corporate interests and the EU. And he’s deepened ties with authoritarian regimes from Russia to China.
3. How has he averted EU scrutiny?
Orban has cast himself as a protector of sovereignty against what he’s branded as EU meddling in Hungary’s internal affairs. He’s been most effective with his anti-immigrant rhetoric, opposing proposals to redistribute refugees and even building a razor-wire fence and expelling asylum seekers without due process. For much of his tenure, Orban outmaneuvered the EU, dragging his feet against demands for change, cutting deals that stopped short of meaningfully rolling back his power and exploiting shortcomings in the bloc’s own legal charters. For much of her tenure, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also shielded Orban, arguing that pressing him too hard may prompt Hungary to follow the U.K. in its decision to leave the EU.
4. Is the EU now changing tack?
It was the rupture with the U.K. that made many in the EU recognize that arguably the biggest threat to it was inside the bloc, with the corrosion of unity and basic values threatening to hamper consensus-based decision-making. The European Parliament voted in 2018 to trigger a rule-of-law probe against Hungary on “a clear risk of a serious breach” of the EU’s democratic principles. A year later, the European People’s Party, the EU’s biggest center-right political group which until then had actively shielded Orban, suspended the Hungarian ruling party and effectively expelled it in 2021. In 2020, the EU agreed to adopt a new “rule-of-law” mechanism that threatened to cut funding to member states when the bloc’s financial interests may be undermined. The EU’s top court is expected to rule on the legality of the mechanism in early 2022. In the meantime, the EU has already delayed 7.2 billion euros ($8.2 billion) in pandemic-recovery funds to Hungary and may eventually withhold as much as 32 billion euros over rule-of-law concerns.
5. How has this reverberated in the EU and beyond?
Part of the reason for the EU action was the recognition that Orban’s model was spreading in the bloc. In 2015, the nationalist Law & Justice party took power in Poland pledging to emulate Orban’s policies. In Slovenia, another populist ally of Orban, Janez Jansa, took power. Italy’s Matteo Salvini and France’s Marine Le Pen have also forged close ties with Orban, seeing in the Hungarian leader’s track record a recipe to subvert mainstream politics in their own countries. In a bid to overhaul the EU, Orban has also tried to unite European nationalist parties, though he’s so far failed. In the U.S., former President Donald Trump and the right-wing establishment have taken notice, with Trump even endorsing Orban for April’s election.
6. What’s at stake?
The survival of Orban’s political system and the strength of like-minded movements across the EU. Six opposition parties in Hungary spanning the political spectrum from liberal to green to conservative have a formed a single ticket, with the aim of ousting him. A loss for Orban, who is the longest-serving head of government in the EU, may restore frayed relations with western alliances. It may also isolate Poland’s ruling party in its own standoff with the EU and inspire opposition parties there to unite. A win for him, on the other hand, may lead to further power consolidation and a sharpening of the conflict with the EU.
7. Is there a chance Orban may lose power?
Polls suggest the election is close. Orban’s party may win a further mandate, though fall short of another two-thirds parliamentary majority. But the opposition parties’ decision to unite means they now have a chance of scoring an upset. A surging omicron-variant fueled pandemic wave, record election spending and brewing corruption scandals may all sway votes. There are also opposition concerns about the ballot after international observers deemed the 2018 ballot free but not fair, citing an “undue advantage” for Orban’s party including in media coverage.
8. Would there be a clean break if Orban loses?
Even if the opposition does win, Orban may retain considerable influence. He’s installed loyalists for terms as long as nine years in key areas, including the chief prosecutor’s office and the media authority, and for life in posts overseeing universities. His family and allies hold sway over the economy, including finance, tourism, energy and the media. The opposition’s candidate for premier, Peter Marki-Zay, has vowed to fire Orban loyalists as a first step after an election win, even without the two-thirds parliamentary majority that may be needed to do so, setting up a potential clash that some critics fear may spill onto the streets.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.