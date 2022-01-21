It was the rupture with the U.K. that made many in the EU recognize that arguably the biggest threat to it was inside the bloc, with the corrosion of unity and basic values threatening to hamper consensus-based decision-making. The European Parliament voted in 2018 to trigger a rule-of-law probe against Hungary on “a clear risk of a serious breach” of the EU’s democratic principles. A year later, the European People’s Party, the EU’s biggest center-right political group which until then had actively shielded Orban, suspended the Hungarian ruling party and effectively expelled it in 2021. In 2020, the EU agreed to adopt a new “rule-of-law” mechanism that threatened to cut funding to member states when the bloc’s financial interests may be undermined. The EU’s top court is expected to rule on the legality of the mechanism in early 2022. In the meantime, the EU has already delayed 7.2 billion euros ($8.2 billion) in pandemic-recovery funds to Hungary and may eventually withhold as much as 32 billion euros over rule-of-law concerns.