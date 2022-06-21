Placeholder while article actions load

MSP Recovery Inc. was valued at almost $33 billion prior to going public last month, making the healthcare-litigation company the most expensive US SPAC deal ever, at least on paper. The excitement didn’t last. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MSP is now worth a more modest $4.3 billion after the shares collapsed more than 85% since its blank-check merger closed and regular trading began, and the drama didn’t end there. Just days after listing, MSP warned its ability to continue as a going concern was in substantial doubt. Nomura Holdings Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. (a Stifel Financial Corp. subsidiary) accepted $45 million in promissory notes – IOUs to you and me – in lieu of their advisory fees, because MSP lacked cash to pay them.

On Friday MSP founder John H. Ruiz and his business partner revealed they’re lending the company $113 million to plug the shortfall. Ruiz told me MSP also owns a “significant amount” of medical-claim rights and had seen “enormous growth” in new business. “I don’t think the valuation today is a function of anything other than a really bad stock market, high interest rates, high inflation...and a lot of naked shorting that pressured the stock down.”

The inauspicious start reveals a lot about the high costs of going public via a SPAC and the contortions required to close a deal. It also shows why the SEC is determined to make banks stand behind their work on SPAC mergers. Nomura and KBW declined to comment.

Founded in 2014, MSP seeks to identify instances where the wrong healthcare payer has been billed, acquires those claims and then tries to recover the money through through the courts. For more about the company and its SPAC deal see my previous column here.

The reason the transaction delivered so little cash is now a common one: around 95% of shareholders of $230 million blank-check firm Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II demanded their money back rather than financially support the deal. SPACs raise cash in an IPO to find a company to merge with and take public. The so-called redemption right is a key feature, giving hedge funds the comfort to seed blank-check firms with money.

The MSP deal also lacked a PIPE – a separate pot of institutional money typically used to backstop the shareholder redemptions and validate the deal. MPS explored raising a PIPE but rejected the idea “due primarily to the perceived lack of need for immediate capital,” according to the prospectus.

In hindsight, PIPE money would have been useful: MSP held less than $2 million of cash at the end of March, and was due to receive several million dollars in monies it was owed.

Its initial attempt to retain some of the SPAC investors’ cash by offering them 1 billion warrants to purchase MSP shares largely failed. Investors saw little value in rights to purchase shares at $11.50 (the stock is trading close to $1), and so almost all of them elected to redeem anyway.

As a fallback, the SPAC arranged for co-underwriter Cantor Fitzgerald to purchase about 1 million of shares that would otherwise have been redeemed, which ensured there was an adequate float of shares available to trade. (Cantor will be made whole either by selling the shares or via cash from MSP).

Cantor has also agreed to buy up to $1 billion of MSP stock, at MSP’s discretion. Former SPACs are increasingly using such equity purchase facilities to raise cash but these arrangements can be dilutive when a stock price has declined a lot.

In the meantime, the $113 million loan from MSP’s founders provides the company with operating cash. If needed, MSP can also access further funds via selling litigation claims. The company recently reiterated gross revenue guidance of almost $1 billion for 2022.

Still, a going concern warning so soon after going public is unsettling. They’re becoming worryingly common at former SPACs. I highlighted the example of window company View Inc., and there have been at least 25 since 2020, according to Audit Analytics data cited in the Wall Street Journal.

MSP also shows how expensive SPACs can be as way to go public. While the underwriting fees of 5.5% charged by SPAC bankers are less than the 7% in US IPOs, the rate is often a much higher percentage of the redemption-adjusted money raised. There are usually additional advisory fees for the banks involved, as was the case here. The $69 million of transaction expenses due on completion was more than six times the money left in the SPAC. Put another way, MSP will be left with less money than it had before going public.(3)

Though some banks have begun lowering fees in the event of high redemptions, and others have accepted shares in lieu of cash, it’s a pity such flexibility is not yet standard practice. High fees add to the dilution suffered by SPAC shareholders who elect not to redeem, which academics say contributes to the poor performance of SPAC deals.

In fairness, MSP’s prospectus detailed the underwriter fees and the impact of possible redemptions. The $28 billion of paper value destruction also sounds worse than it is: Ruiz and his business partner own more than 90% of the shares and the few SPAC shareholders who didn’t redeem received additional value via the warrants.Nevertheless, it’s clear the stock market doesn’t accept the high price the SPAC ascribed to the neophyte company. It’s unfortunate then that MSP and LCAP didn’t seek a fairness opinion from an outside party assessing the deal, which might have prevented such a rout. When I asked about this in November an LCAP spokesman told me a fairness opinion is not required and a vast majority of SPACs don’t obtain one.

However, the SEC’s reform proposals would effectively mandate fairness opinions in SPAC mergers and would require banks that underwrite blank-check IPOs to have legal liability for the merger that follows. In view of the difficulties they’ve contributed to here, Nomura and Stifel can’t complain about having to wait for their money.

(1) There was $23 million left in the trust account, but around half relates to the shares purchased by Cantor.

