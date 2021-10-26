Extremely. The court normally takes months to decide whether to hear an appeal and then allots several more for the parties to file their briefs. By contrast, the arguments Monday will take place only two weeks after the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to intervene. The last case the court heard on such an expedited basis was Bush v. Gore, the ruling that resolved the 2000 presidential election deadlock. The court decided that case -- and sealed the election for Republican George W. Bush -- four days after Bush asked the justices to intervene. The court moved almost as quickly in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case, when it took only about a week to hear arguments and rule that the government couldn’t stop the New York Times and Washington Post from publishing the government’s secret history of the Vietnam War. And in 1974, the court took 45 days from start to finish to decide that then-President Richard Nixon had to turn over secret White House tape recordings, leading to his resignation.