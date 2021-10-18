1. What are PFAS?
They are used to make hundreds of everyday products, from stents to firefighting foams, and turn up in the supply chain of the textile, paper and electronics industries. Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS (“PEE-fas”), previously called PFCs, FCs or fluorocarbons, come in 5,000 or more varieties. Some have been made since the 1950s by companies like 3M Co. and DuPont (now DowDuPont’s spinoff Chemours Co.). They’re characterized by bonds between carbon and fluorine that are among the strongest in organic chemistry. Consumers may be more familiar with the names of two of the most studied forms, PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid), once used in Scotchgard; and PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid), also sometimes called C-8, once used to make Teflon. PFAS are also found in high levels in the water of some U.S. communities.
2. What are they in?
Their consumer-friendly abilities were discovered by accident -- in 1938 when a DuPont scientist was experimenting with refrigerants, and in 1952 when a 3M researcher splashed an experimental mixture on shoes, which then became stainproof -- giving rise to 3M’s Scotchgard. Now, they’re in many types of outdoor clothing, camping gear, shoes, textiles, coated papers for fast-food takeout, firefighting foams and surfactants for electronics manufacturing, for a start. Chemours’ Teflon manufacturing also relies on them. The medical equipment and construction industries depend on them too. Private labs have warned of cross-contamination from PFAS in blue chemical ice packs, sunscreens and Post-It Notes. The chemicals have turned up in takeout containers. And because the chemicals also get around on their own, they pop up in polar bears, newborn babies and kale.
3. Are they dangerous?
It depends who you ask. A scientific panel that monitored the blood and health of about 70,000 people in West Virginia and Ohio from 2005 to 2013 who lived near a DuPont Teflon plant found a “probable link” between PFOA exposure and cases of kidney cancer, testicular cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol and pre-eclampsia. Animal studies have shown PFOS affects the ability of cells to communicate with each other -- potentially hampering the immune system’s ability to destroy viruses and the rogue cells that cause cancer. In Minnesota, near a 3M plant, there’s been a debate over whether they’re linked to problems like lowered fertility and childhood cancer.
4. Is there a big difference between varieties?
That’s not clear. Manufacturers distinguish between what are known as long-chain and short-chain varieties. Long-chain PFAS have more than eight fluorine-carbon bonds. Around 2000, manufacturers began switching to short-chain PFAS, some of which have been shown to spend less time in the body. The Performance Fluoropolymer Partnership, which represents some manufacturers, says PFAS are “diverse” and cannot be regulated as a single group.
5. Do scientists agree with that?
Many do not. Some signed a “Helsingor Statement” in 2014 and a “Madrid Statement” in 2015, saying industries should consider avoiding all PFAS. They caution that even if short-chain PFAS accumulate less in living tissue, they persist in the environment, where their carbon and fluorine bonds can recombine to create other varieties of PFAS. Companies also may use more of them to get the same effects that long-chain versions provided. While the American Chemistry Council questioned a draft EPA analysis that raised concerns about immunotoxicity, environmental and health advocates said the agency didn’t consider the mix of PFAS any one person is exposed to. They said the data suggest that some short-chain PFAS -- -- including those currently used in Scotchgard spray and Teflon manufacturing -- may be as harmful to the liver, thyroid and kidney as the long-chain versions they replaced. Chemours, in its own January response to the EPA analysis, took issue with some of the liver findings.
6. Who’s been affected?
Around 110 million Americans have drinking water with traces of PFAS, according to the Environmental Working Group’s map data. And that’s just water -- indoor dust and food are also said to expose people. There are also reports of pollution in Belgium, Germany, Japan, Australia and the Netherlands, and contamination through agricultural use of biosolids from wastewater treatment plants, and landfills where chemical-laden products were disposed of.
7. What’s been happening on PFAS?
The EPA has spent many years considering nationwide rules, and environmental activists have urged it to set enforceable limits for tap water. After it missed its own deadlines for progress in 2019, health advocates called it yet another example of 20 years of foot-dragging, and said the wait will make contamination worse. The lack of national limits has kept the burden on municipalities and states, many of which have lowered their own guidelines for acceptable levels in water.
8. What’s happening now?
The White House released the EPA’s Roadmap, a three-year strategy describing specific regulations with deadlines and research the agency plans to do to understand where additional controls may be needed. Steps include:
* New rules to be released by fall 2023 setting final drinking water limits for PFOA and PFOS.
* A proposal designating PFOA and PFOS as hazardous Superfund substances by spring 2022. Included would be a requirement for industrial and other sites to report PFOA and PFOS releases at or above the EPA’s set threshold.
* Further orders will come this year requiring chemical manufacturers to submit a spectrum of physical characteristics, environmental, and other data needed to understand PFAS.
* The EPA is exploring its Toxic Substances Control Act authorities to decide what regulations or other actions may be warranted to restrict or reduce the 650 PFAS being used in commerce.
9. What else is going on?
The White House announced actions by a number of other agencies. It said that:
* The Department of Defense is examining the PFAS concentrations at nearly 700 installations it and the National Guard operated and that may have released the chemicals. The Pentagon expects to complete the assessments by the end of 2023.
* The department is also spending $220 million researching on the detection, treatment and destruction of PFAS, along with substitute chemicals that can be used for the specialized firefighting foams that currently contain PFAS.
* The Federal Aviation Administration is working to help airports, which also need the specialized jet fuel fighting foams, switch to formulations without PFAS.
* The Food and Drug Administration is undertaking studies to understand the extent of PFAS in the food supply.
10. Can I do anything to limit my risk?
Those who suspect high levels should try and get tested by a physician. Some studies suggest blood-drawing, or phlebotomy, might reduce PFAS in blood, but research is preliminary. Childbearing can decrease levels, though unfortunately that’s by passing them on to the child. When it comes to avoiding exposure, you can:
• Check to see if PFAS are in your area on the EWG map, check if your municipality filters for them or get an in-home filter.
• Some groups say to ditch non-stick cookware -- from pie pans to rice cookers -- especially if they’re scratched. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a guide.
• Dr. Philip Landrigan, a children’s health advocate, has recommended not using Scotchgard “even as we wait for more definitive information” about the current formulation.
• Articles abound that identify PFAS or PFAS-free cosmetics, stain-proof fabrics and outdoor gear.
