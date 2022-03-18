1. Why the focus on Adler?

There’s been a swirl of intrigue that centers on Cevdet Caner, a wealthy Austrian entrepreneur whose family held a major stake in Adler, a 142-year-old company that manufactured bicycles, automobiles and typewriters before building a real estate portfolio. A 61-page report published in October by Fraser Perring alleged the company is managed for the benefit of a handful of friends and associates with Caner at the center. German authorities are probing the company. Perring was one of the earliest critics of Wirecard AG, the Germany payment company that collapsed in 2020.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. Is Adler a sign of wider problems in real estate?

That’s unclear. Prices for German apartments more than doubled from 2012 to 2021, according to a Savills Plc analysis of Value Marktdaten data. That, along with the low interest rates, helped support about 65 billion euros ($72 billion) of bond sales in the five years starting in 2016. Adler wasn’t alone in riding that easy-money wave, which means the potential is there that it’s merely the canary in the coal mine for German real estate.

3. What are the allegations against Adler?

They came into focus because of a complex three-way merger that brought current-day Adler about in late 2019. What was then called Adler Real Estate acquired an Israeli company that owned a big stake in another German real-estate company, ADO Properties. Five days later, ADO Properties announced that it was buying Adler and a stake in a third real estate company, Consus Real Estate. The combined company was rebranded Adler Group. Unhappy minority shareholders of ADO say it appears they paid the bill for a transaction to fix the balance sheet of Adler and Consus. Adler is also accused of conducting undisclosed related-party transactions and some deals where payments remain outstanding years later.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4. What is Caner’s connection?

Local media noticed that he appeared tied to both companies being acquired by ADO in the transaction. Caner’s family trust had assembled a large stake in Adler Real Estate starting in 2012; that was just before the company began its debt-fueled expansion, which sent its share price soaring. Caner was an informal adviser to Aggregate Holdings SA, which controlled Consus and was the largest investor in Adler. Caner’s previous foray into real estate involved a company called the Level One Group, which collapsed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis with debts of about 1.2 billion euros.

5. What do Adler and Caner say?

Story continues below advertisement

Adler has broadly rejected the allegations made by Fraser Perring and has promised a more detailed rebuttal is to come. It has sold off about 40% of its apartment portfolio since October at prices that it says prove its valuations were accurate. Caner denies he is the power behind the throne and has filed a criminal complaint against Perring. German regulators are now probing Adler, which has hired KPMG to conduct a forensic investigation of the allegations. Adler announced in March that KPMG had so far been unable to find enough evidence to refute some key allegations and that its investigations were ongoing.

Advertisement

6. How are investors reacting?

Short-selling in Adler jumped in September, reaching about 22% of the company’s shares out on loan in early October when the Viceroy report was published. Among them are traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., two of the banks that were instrumental in Adler’s growth. Demand among distressed debt investors prompted both lenders to market financial products that allow wagers on how much money Adler’s creditors will recoup if the company goes into default. Vonovia SE, Germany’s largest landlord, has secured a 20% stake in Adler after refinancing and then enforcing on a loan for Aggregate that was secured against its stake.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com