Consumer prices have risen faster over the past six months than at any time since the early 1980s. The rate of increase has already slowed markedly in the month-to-month data, and to my mind the appropriate historical parallels here are the short-lived inflation spikes that followed World Wars I and II and not the drawn-out stagflation of the 1970s and early 1980s. But regardless of what happens next with inflation — which is what most of us in and orbiting around the financial sector are focused on — the reality for consumers is that lots of things cost more than they used to, and some things cost lots more. In the 1970s, economist Arthur Okun constructed what he called a “misery index” by adding together the inflation rate and the unemployment rate. Measured this way, misery is currently low by 1970s standards but higher than it’s been for most of the past quarter century.