The Treasury yield curve is front and center in many investors’ minds after once again being flipped upside down. This so-called inversion, as it’s often called, is seen by some as an important signal for the US economy and markets. When it happens, analysts, journalists and investors tend to spill a lot of ink in trying to decipher it. But it can be a complicated subject, especially given there’s more than one curve, and different curves can sometimes tell different stories. So if you’re wondering just what a yield curve even is, why there’s so much focus on and what it potentially tells us about the world -- you’re not alone.

1. What’s a yield curve?

Bond yields are an expression, in annual percentage terms, of the rate of return you expect to get on a particular fixed-income security. And the gap between yields on different maturity instruments is known as a yield curve. It’s a way to show the difference in the compensation investors are getting for choosing to buy a shorter-term instrument versus longer-term debt. Most of the time, investors demand more for locking away their money for longer periods, with the greater uncertainty that brings. So yield curves usually slope upward.

2. How many are there?

You can calculate a curve between any two bonds issued for a different length of time, or tenor. The US Treasury, for instance, issues three-month bills and 30-year bonds, with an array of other securities in between. Investors also look at the spreads between the rates at which bonds are trading and the predictions embedded in futures contracts on similar bonds. The futures rate basically is the sum of the expected short-term rate that far in the future plus a term premium, the extra money that investors demand to lend for longer.

3. What changes in shape matter most?

The most alarming developments are yield curve inversions, such as those that exist now in some slices of the US rates market. A yield curve goes flat when the premium, or spread, for longer-term bonds drops to zero -- when, for example, the rate on 30-year bonds is no different than the rate on two-year notes. If the spread turns negative, the curve is considered inverted. (Conversely, when longer term rates rise relative to shorter-term ones increase -- and the spread widens -- the market jargon for that is “steepening.”)

4. Why does it matter?

The yield curve has historically reflected the market’s sense of prospects for the economy, particularly inflation and what kind of policy the central bank is likely to adopt (be it adding or removing stimulus, or trying to keep the status quo). Normally, elevated inflation would lead to an upward sloping curve, as rising prices prompt investors to demand greater long-term returns to offset the loss of purchasing power in the payments they eventually receive. But yield curves can invert when investors expect that a recession as a result of tighter Fed policy will make inflation lower in the future than in the near term. That connection has made an inverted yield curve a reliable indicator of impending economic slumps, like the one that started in 2007. In particular, the spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes has inverted before each of the past seven US recessions. Action (or expectations of action) by the Federal Reserve to lift its overnight benchmark -- which it tends to do in response to elevated inflation -- generally buoy rates on various shorter-term instruments. It also tends to slow growth, crimping longer term rates, meaning that rate hikes tend to flatten curves, while central bank rate cuts are more likely to steepen them.

5. Which curve matters most?

It depends who you ask -- and it’s an important question as different curves can be sending out conflicting signals. The 2-year, 10-year U.S. curve, which in mid-July went to a level of inversion last seen in the 2000, is perhaps the most popular. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he and his colleagues favor focusing the so-called “near-term forward spread.” That’s the difference between the three-month yield and the 18-month forward rate on that same tenor of T-bills. Meanwhile, a 2018 paper by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found the difference between 10-year and 3-month Treasury rates is the most useful forecaster. In May that curve was at its steepest since 2015, although it has since compressed by close to 2 percentage points and is near its narrowest since 2020.

6. What do the differences between curves mean?

That can be hard to say. Divergences can reflect the way different tenors capture different stages of the Fed’s monetary policy cycle. The shorter-term yield curve tends to eliminate complicating factors like term premium. Of course, it’s worth remembering that all yield curves reflect market speculation. That said, with many of the curves inverting or near doing so in July, it’s clear that investors’ concerns over a potential recession were growing.

