In practice, supplies are so scarce, infectious disease doctors have become de facto gatekeepers of the drug, says Peter Chin-Hong, a specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. One problem is that the public still doesn’t know to ask for the pills, and even when they do, many general practitioners aren’t comfortable prescribing them, Chin-Hong says. Paxlovid combines Pfizer’s new antiviral with an older HIV drug known to interact with many other commonly prescribed medicines. A doctor will want to know someone’s history to decide whether it’s safe to use, or whether the patient should pause other drugs while taking the antiviral.