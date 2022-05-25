Placeholder while article actions load

High-end shoppers are still spending, for now at least. After Kohl’s Corp. Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass last week pointed to a “bifurcation” of consumers, as some Americans traded up to premium brands while others downshifted to cheaper private labels, upmarket department store Nordstrom Inc. has continued the polarization theme. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, the seller of $1,000 Mach & Mach shoes and $2,000 Burberry trench coats defied recent retail gloom to beat expectations and upgrade its full-year forecast. The group now expects sales growth of 6% to 8% in the year to Jan. 31, 2023, a full percentage point higher than its previous guidance issued in March.

It was a similar picture at Ralph Lauren Corp., which forecast better-than-expected revenue expansion as it moves further upmarket.

These are impressive performances given the nasty surprises from mid-market retailers including Kohl’s, Walmart Inc. and Target Corp last week. But the top-end is not without risk.

Advertisement

Nordstrom and Ralph Lauren are in the current retail sweet spot, as Americans ditch their sweat pants and instead purchase clothes for special occasions, the office and vacation. Fashion is back in fashion, if you will. More affluent customers are better sheltered from the ravages of rising food and fuel prices. Indeed, Patrice Louvet, CEO of Ralph Lauren, noted the resilience of the designer brand’s shoppers.

But US luxury demand — which has led growth across the industry for the past year — is closely correlated with how wealthy people feel. Stock-market declines in 2022, as well as rising interest rates, may eventually take their toll.

The performance of cryptocurrencies is another element to add to the mix. Analysts at Jefferies estimate that up to a quarter of the growth in the luxury market last year likely came from crypto gains. With Bitcoin now at less than half of its November peak, that’s a worry for the purveyors of upmarket goods.

Advertisement

Although luxury sales later in 2021 were driven by pricier items, such as fine jewelry, watches (if you could find them) and more exclusive handbags, the potential disappearance of those more marginal luxury buyers is worth watching, particularly as European luxury groups are opening stores across the US.

While mass-market chains are at the mercy of food and fuel prices, high-end retailers tend to do well when people are confident about the economy. Even if big spenders aren’t affected by inflation in the same way as those on lower incomes, their overall sentiment (and willingness to splurge) could still take a hit from a gloomier macro environment.

As investors try to take the temperature of the American consumer, they need to be mindful of both ends of the shopping spectrum.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article