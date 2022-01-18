To recap: Global trade routes were already stretched before omicron emerged. Factory and port closures in Asia from the earlier delta outbreak led to shipments getting stuck in the Pacific ahead of the 2021 peak selling season. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said that in the run-up to the holidays it couldn’t get enough paper to send out its circulars to tempt customers into stores. Add in labor shortages among food-processing plants and truck drivers, and by the holiday season, stocks of seasonal staples were lower than normal.