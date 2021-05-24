He’s a 26-year-old new media professional, who rose to prominence covering the 2020 protests and Lukashenko’s ongoing crackdown on the opposition. The former editor-in-chief of one of the most popular Telegram news channels in Belarus, Nexta Live, Pratasevich had fled the country by the time the authorities put him on their terrorist list in November. He has since been living in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, which has offered shelter to many members of the opposition. He is chief editor for the Belamova channel on Telegram, and opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she met him in Athens a week before his arrest.